Hardik Pandya to rejoin Mumbai Indians in IPL: Report

By Rajdeep Saha 04:53 am Nov 25, 2023

Hardik Pandya is set to depart Gujarat Titans ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024

Hardik Pandya is set to depart Gujarat Titans ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024 and return to former club Mumbai Indians. As per ESPNcricinfo, the trade is set to be an all-cash deal comprising Mumbai paying Rs. 15 crore as his salary and an undisclosed transfer fee to Titans. Notably, Pandya stands to earn up to 50% of the transfer fee.

MI need to work on their finances

The report adds in case the trade goes through, it will possibly be the biggest player trade in the tournament's history. For MI, the biggest challenge is to have an adequate purse for the trade. After the last auction, Mumbai had Rs. 0.05 crore left. Franchises will get an additional Rs. 5 crore in their purse for the forthcoming IPL 2024 auction.

Pandya led Gujarat to two successive finals

Pandya led GT to the title in the IPL 2022 season. He was the Player of the Match in the final against Rajasthan Royals. In 2023, GT made the IPL final again but suffered versus the Chennai Super Kings. Across both seasons, GT had finished top of the points table in the league stage. MI will highly benefit if Pandya returns.

A unique moment that can arrive

If the trade happens, Pandya will become the third captain to join the list after R Ashwin moved from Punjab Kings to Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals sent Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals in 2020.

His stats in IPL

In his two seasons at Titans, Pandya racked up 833 runs in 30 innings, with an average of 41.65. His strike rate read 133.49. Pandya claimed 11 wickets. Overall, Pandya owns 2,309 runs at 30.38. He has slammed 10 fifties with the best of 91. Notably, he has smacked 125 sixes. He owns 53 scalps in the IPL at 33.26.