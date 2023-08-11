Ambati Rayudu joins CPL outfit Patriots: Decoding his T20 stats

Sports

Ambati Rayudu joins CPL outfit Patriots: Decoding his T20 stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 11, 2023 | 08:58 pm 3 min read

Ambati Rayudu has won six IPL trophies

Indian batter Ambati Rayudu is all set to join Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the upcoming season. Notably, he will become the second Indian to play CPL after Pravin Tambe turned out for the Trinbago Knight Riders. Rayudu was drafted by the Texas Super Kings for Major League Cricket but had to withdraw following BCCI's cooling-off period rules.

Why does this story matter?

If Rayudu's participation is cleared by the BCCI, he will add plenty of experience to the Patriots outfit who lost their veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Reyudu retired from IPL in May this year after guiding Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL trophy. After that, he wished to play franchise cricket but BCCI's one-year cooling-off period for retired players snatched his opportunity.

A look at his IPL numbers

Rayudu has amassed 4,348 runs in 203 IPL matches at an average of 28.05. He has maintained a strike of 127.54 while slamming 22 fifties and a solitary hundred. Notably, he is the 12th-highest run-scorer in IPL and among the 15 batters with 4,000-plus runs in the tournament. The 37-year-old has won record six IPL titles along with Rohit Sharma.

A look at his IPL 2023 stats

The middle-order batter did not have the best IPL outing this year but he played important cameos whenever he was required. Rayudu compiled 158 runs from 16 matches in IPL 2023 at a paltry average of 15.80 and 139.82 strike rate. He did not touch the landmark of 50 even once. Rayudu slammed a crucial 8-ball 19 in the final in a tight run-chase.

A look at his overall T20 numbers

The experienced dasher has amassed 6,028 runs in 291 T20s at an average of 26.43. His tally includes 31 fifties and a solitary hundred in this format. He is among the 12 Indians who have scored 6,000-plus runs in the shortest format of the game. Rayudu played six T20Is for India returning scoring only 43 runs. His last T20I game was in 2016.

Do you know?

After winning the IPL 2023 title, Rayudu has now won six titles, equaling Rohit's record. He has featured in 204 matches in the competition, the ninth highest to date. The 37-year-old is the sixth-highest run-scorer for CSK in IPL with 1,932 runs in 90 appearances.

More information on CPL 2023

The CPL 2023 edition will start from August 16 to September 24 and will overlap with the Hundred in England and the knockout stages of Lanka Premier League. The Patriots will be led by Evin Lewis and the franchise has won the trophy in 2021.

Share this timeline