Here's why West Indies can script history in Guyana

Written by Parth Dhall August 07, 2023 | 05:41 pm 2 min read

West Indies lead the five-T20I series 2-0 (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

After winning the first two T20Is, West Indies eye a historic series win against India. The hosts claimed a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after beating India in Guyana. The two teams will clash at the same venue in the 3rd T20I on August 8. Notably, WI have an opportunity to win their first two international series against India in nearly eight years.

Why does this story matter?

WI beat India by two wickets in the 2nd T20I. This is the first time WI have won consecutive T20Is against India in a bilateral series. The last instance of WI beating India in two successive T20Is came in 2016 (at Wankhede and Lauderhill). In the upcoming T20I, WI have an opportunity to win their first bilateral international series against India since August 2016.

WI vie to break the deadlock

India haven't lost a bilateral international series against West Indies since August 2016 (where two or more matches were played). Notably, WI won the two-match T20I series in 2016 by a 1-0 margin (one match abandoned). This means India have now won 15 successive series across formats against the Caribbeans. With two wins in the bag, WI have an opportunity to break this deadlock.

India's dominance over WI

The last instance of WI beating India in a bilateral international series, comprising more than two matches, was in 2006. WI won the five-match ODI series 4-1 back then. They are yet to do so in over half a decade.

What about T20I series?

India are unbeaten in the last five T20I series against West Indies (2018, twice in 2019, and twice in 2022). It is worth noting that WI have never beaten India in a bilateral T20I series, comprising more than two matches. They won the one-off T20I in 2017 and one in the two-match series in 2016. WI can enter the record books this time.

A look at the head-to-head record (T20Is)

India and West Indies have met each other on 27 occasions in the 20-over format. India have claimed 17 wins to WI's nine. One match didn't have a result. Notably, the Men in Blue have an 8-3 record over the Caribbeans in the last 11 T20I meetings. Two of these defeats have come in the ongoing series.

