Mohammed Siraj rested for West Indies ODIs to manage workload

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 27, 2023 | 10:56 am 2 min read

Siraj has flown back home (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has reportedly been rested for the three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting on July 27. The speed merchant has hence flown back alongside Test returnees Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, and Navdeep Saini. As per ESPNcricinfo, the major decision has been taken to manage his workload. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Siraj has emerged as a vital part of India's pace attack in ODIs and Test cricket. He picked up seven wickets in the recently-concluded two-Test series against WI, including a fifer in the final game. He also featured in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia last month. His preceding assignment was the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

India's packed schedule in coming months

Siraj's rest is of great significance as Team India has some important assignments ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup at home in October-November. India have the Asia Cup from August end to mid-September and a three-game home series against Australia in September. Notably, he was rested for the five-match T20I series against WI. He is likely to stay away from T20Is till the WC.

Siraj's emergence in ODI cricket

Siraj has emerged as a formidable force in ODIs. He is currently the second-ranked bowler in the format. In 24 ODIs, Siraj owns 43 scalps at 20.74. His economy rate reads 4.79. India will now have to operate a second-string pace attack in WI ODIs with the likes of Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, and Shardul Thakur being the available options.

