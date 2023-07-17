WI vs IND, Queen's Park Oval: Stats, records, and more

Written by Parth Dhall July 17, 2023 | 04:39 pm 2 min read

The 2nd Test will begin on July 20

India comprehensively won the 1st Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park, Dominica. The visitors claimed an innings victory that saw Ravichandran Ashwin take 12 wickets. The two teams would now lock horns in the second and final Test, starting July 20. The Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain will play host to the match. Here are the key stats.

WI have played 61 Tests at Queen's Park Oval

West Indies, once a powerhouse across formats, have been subservient of late, especially in Test cricket. Nevertheless, they have played 61 Test matches at the Queen's Park Oval. The Caibbeans have won 20 and lost 18 Tests here, while 23 of them resulted in a draw. West Indies haven't lost to New Zealand, South Africa, and Zimbabwe at this venue.

A look at the notable stats

The Queen's Park Oval last hosted a Test in 2018. WI defeated Sri Lanka by 226 runs in that match. Average scores on this ground - 1st innings: 302, 2nd innings: 314, 3rd innings: 262, and 4th innings: 168. WI recorded the highest-ever total at this venue (681/8 vs England in 1954). England recorded the lowest-ever total here (46 vs WI, 1994).

India have won thrice on this ground

India have won three and lost as many out of 13 Tests at the Queen's Park Oval. As many as seven Tests resulted in a draw. Notably, India last played here in 2016. The match was washed out eventually.

Here's when India last lost at Queen's Park Oval

West Indies last defeated India at the Queen's Park Oval in 1989. The two teams played out a draw in 1997. India claimed a 37-run win in 2002, while the 2016 Tests, as mentioned, got drawn.

India's highest successful Test run-chase

It is worth noting that India registered their highest successful run-chase in Test cricket at Queen's Park Oval in 1976. They chased down a mammoth 403, with Sunil Gavaskar (102), Gundappa Viswanath (112), Mohinder Amarnath (85), and Brijesh Patel (49*) guiding them to the win.

What about the pitch and conditions?

The pitch at Queen's Park Oval, a picturesque ground with a backdrop of Northern Hills, is known to assist fast bowlers. Therefore, the new-ball bowlers are expected to perturb the openers with swing and pace. Notably, five of the top-six wicket-takers on this ground are fast bowlers. However, spin certainly comes into play as the match progresses. Challenging conditions await the two teams.

