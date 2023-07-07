Sports

Duleep Trophy semis: Pujara's ton tightens WZone's grip over CZone

Duleep Trophy semis: Pujara's ton tightens WZone's grip over CZone

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 07, 2023 | 04:36 pm 2 min read

Pujara smashed a brilliant century (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Zone have put Central Zone further on the back foot in the ongoing first semi-final of the 2023 Duleep Trophy. On a rain-curtailed third day, WZone finished at 292/9. As Priyank Panchal's men had earned a 92-run lead in the first innings, they have extended their overall lead to 384 runs. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara's ton headlined the day's play. Here are further details.

How did Day 3 pan out?

WZone resumed at their overnight score of 149/3 with Pujara and Sarfaraz Khan in the middle. While the latter departed for just six runs, Pujara went on to score a remarkable ton. For CZone, spinners Saransh Jain and Saurabh Kumar claimed three and four wickets, apiece. Notably, almost half of the day's play got washed out due to rain.

60th FC ton for Pujara

Pujara, who managed a 102-ball 28 in the first innings, batted with immense precision in his second outing. He ended up scoring a 278-ball 133. This was Pujara's 60th First-Class century as he also owns 76 fifties. Notably, the veteran batter had a point to prove heading into the game as he was dropped from India's Test squad for the upcoming West Indies tour.

Four-fer for Saurabh Kumar

Left-arm spinner Saurabh starred with the ball, claiming 4/79 in 28 overs. While he could manage just one wicket WZone's first innings, he claimed 11 wickets in the preceding first quarter-final. A wicket on the final day could power the all-rounder to his 21st FC four-fer. Meanwhile, off-spinner Saransh Jain returned with 3/29 in 15 overs.

Share this timeline