CWC Qualifiers: Sean Williams claims 3/41 versus Scotland

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 04, 2023 | 04:57 pm 2 min read

Zimbabwe restricted Scotland to only 234/8 (Source: twitter/ZImCricketv)

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sean Williams bowled a sensational spell against Scotland in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Bulawayo. Williams was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe as he finished with 3/31 from his 10 overs. The veteran scalped crucial wickets as the Chevrons restricted Scotland to only 234/8 from their 50 overs. Tendai Chatara also scalped two wickets. Here's more.

An excellent bowling display from Williams

Williams came into action when Scotland were cruising forward. He outfoxed Matthew Cross with a quicker delivery and castled him. He then got the big wicket of Brandon McMullen as the batter mistimed his slog sweep and handed a catch to Blessing Muzarabani. Lastly, he dismissed Richie Berrington, who tried to tonk him for a six only to find Innocent Kaia at long-off.

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing his 156th ODI, Williams has mustered 83 wickets at an economy of 4.94. Williams has been invaluable for Zimbabwe, especially with the bat. Before this match, he had smashed 4,974 runs at an average of 38.26. In the Qualifiers, he is the highest run-scorer with 588 runs in seven matches. He has slammed three hundreds and two fifties.

Did you know?

Grant Flower (6,571 runs and 104 wickets), Elton Chigumbura (4,289 runs and 95 wickets), and Williams (4.974 runs and 83 wickets) are the only three Zimbabwe all-rounders with the double of 4,500 runs and 50 wickets in ODIs.

How did the innings pan out?

Zimbabwe won the toss and invited Scotland to bat first. Openers Cross and Christopher McBride gave Scotland a nice start. Even McMullen continued the good work until Williams ran through the middle order. A late rescue from Michael Leask and Mark Watt saw them add 46 runs in quick time, allowing Scotland to post 234/8. Williams and Chatara starred for Zimbabwe.

