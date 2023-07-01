Sports

CWC Qualifiers, Brandon McMullen clocks his second ODI fifty: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 01, 2023 | 07:17 pm 2 min read

McMullen also bagged a three-fer in this match (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Scotland all-rounder Brandon McMullen slammed a fifty-run knock against West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Harare. This is McMullen's second ODI fifty, he has previously smoked a ton against Oman in this competition. His 69-run knock came from 106 balls, an inning laced with eight fours and a solitary six. McMullen played a key role as Scotland overcame WI.

A splendid fifty from McMullen's blade

The youngster has shown his ability with bat and ball. McMullen came to the crease after Scotland lost Christopher McBride on the very first delivery. He then played a very calculative knock and brought up his half-century in 85 deliveries. He stitched a 125-run partnership with Matthew Cross for the second wicket. Both the batters slammed fifties. McMullen fell prey to Romario Shepherd.

A look at his ODI numbers

McMullen is one of the rising stars in Scotland. The youngster has been very impressive with bat and ball in the Qualifiers. Having made his debut in December last year against Namibia, the 23-year-old has amassed 400 runs in 13 ODIs at an impressive average of 50. His tally includes two fifties and a hundred. His highest ODI score of 136 came against Oman.

Fifth-highest second-wicket partnership for Scotland in ODIs

McMullen and Cross stitched a 125-run partnership for the second wicket. Their stand became the fifth-highest second-wicket partnership for Scotland in ODIs. Hamish Gardiner and Calum MacLeod hold the record second-wicket partnership for Scotland when they added 179 runs together in 2014.

