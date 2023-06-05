Sports

UAE vs WI, 2nd ODI: Confident visitors eye series win

UAE vs WI, 2nd ODI: Confident visitors eye series win

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 05, 2023, 01:24 pm 3 min read

Brandon King slammed a ton in the opener (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies will look to seal the deal as they meet hosts United Arab Emirates in the second ODI of the three-match series. The Men in Maroon comfortably clinched the opener, having chased down 203 inside 36 overs. Notably, WI would be viewing this series as a preparation opportunity ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host this duel on Tuesday (June 6). The opener also took place at this venue as the track was slightly on the slower side. In general, the pitch here remains good for batting but offers some assistance to the spinners and new-ball bowlers. Fans can live stream the match on the FanCode app from 6:00pm IST.

Here's the H2H record

WI have now featured in three ODIs against the UAE and notably, they have won all matches pretty convincingly. The 2015 ICC ODI World Cup marked the maiden meeting of the two sides as the Men in Maroon walked away with a six-wicket triumph. In 2018, the two sides met in the World Cup Qualifiers. WI comfortably won that duel by 60 runs.

WI expected to display another dominating show

Ali Naseer (58) and Vriitya Aravind (40) did well in what otherwise was a disappointing outing from the UAE team in the first ODI. Their top-order batters would be required to step up. Meanwhile, WI will look to extend their dominance after a comprehensive win. Brandon King put up a batting exhibition in the opener and slammed his maiden ton in ODI cricket.

Here's a look at the probable playing XIs

UAE probable XI: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Aryansh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan. WI probable XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (captain & wicket-keeper), Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes.

Here are the key performers

WI skipper Shai Hope's (50.16) average is the highest among WI batters with at least 1,000 ODI runs. Shamarh Brooks has also scored 756 runs at 32.86 since last year. In this period, Aravind and Muhammad Waseem have slammed 1,310 runs and 1,021 runs respectively. Zahoor is UAE's top wicket-taker in ODIs with 84 wickets, while Mustafa has 81 wickets.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Shai Hope, Brandon King (C), Muhammad Waseem, Sharmarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul (VC), Rohan Mustafa, Roston Chase, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Odean Smith. Fantasy option 2: Shai Hope (C), Brandon King, Vriitya Aravind, Sharmarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Rohan Mustafa (VC), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Karthik Meiyappan, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan.