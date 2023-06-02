Sports

SL vs AFG, 1st ODI: Asalanka slams a powerful 91

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 02, 2023, 02:28 pm 2 min read

Asalanka slams his seventh ODI fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka batter Charith Asalanka smashed a much-needed half-century against Afghanistan in the first of the three-match ODI series in Hambantota. The SL batter brought up his seventh half-century in ODIs as the hosts were bundled out for 268. Aslanka maintained a fine balance between attack and defense as he rescued the SL innings after they lost quick wickets. Here we decode his stats.

A valiant knock from Asalanka

Asalanka came to the crease when SL were 63/3 inside 15 overs. He started building a partnership with Pathum Nissanka but unfortunately, the latter was dismissed. He eventually stitched a 99-run stand with Dhananjaya de Silva. The duo took SL to safer shores after a shaky start. The southpaw continued his onslaught even after Dhananjaya's departure. His knock was laced with 12 boundaries.

Asalanka completes 900 ODI runs

Courtesy of his knock, the 25-year-old batted completed 900 runs in ODI cricket. He becomes the 37th Sri Lankan batter to complete this feat in ODIs. Besides seven fifties, he has also slammed a solitary ton. This was his second half-century against Afghanistan, he has amassed 184 runs against them in four matches at a staggering average of 92.00.

How did the SL innings pan out?

Afghanistan won the toss and invited SL to bat first. The hosts had a scrappy start to their innings, losing three wickets in the first 15 overs. However, Asalanka and Dhananjaya stitched a 99-run partnership to steady the ship. Courtesy of their knocks, the hosts managed to post 268 in 50 overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmad picked up two wickets each.

A look at his ODI numbers

Asalanka has compiled 900 runs in 25 ODI appearances at an average of 40.90. He has amassed 840 runs at home in 18 matches at an average of 56. All of his eight 50-plus scores have come while playing at home.