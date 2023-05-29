Sports

Sai Sudharsan becomes second-youngest to score fifty in IPL final

Sai Sudharsan becomes second-youngest to score fifty in IPL final

Written by Parth Dhall May 29, 2023, 11:02 pm 2 min read

Sudharsan smashed a scintillating 96 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans compiled 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. A substantial start from Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha fueled the Titans before Sai Sudharsan took over. Sudharsan smashed a scintillating 96, becoming the second-youngest to do so in an IPL final. Here are the stats.

A crucial knock by Sudharsan

Youngster Sai Sudharsan came to the middle after GT lost Gill at 67/1. However, he didn't let the scoring rate drop. The 21-year-old brought up his third fifty of IPL 2023 off 34 balls. He smashed 1 six and 3 fours in the 17th over bowled by Tushar Deshpande. Sudharsan fell four runs short of his maiden IPL century (96 off 47).

Sudharsan attains this feat

At 21 years and 226 days, Sudharsan has become the second-youngest batter to score a half-century in the IPL final. He broke the record of Manan Vohra, who smashed a fifty in the IPL 2014 final, at 20 years and 318 days.

A look at his career stats

GT acquired Sudharsan for Rs. 20 lakh in the IPL 2022 auction. He played eight matches in the season, having slammed 362 runs at an average of 51.71. The tally includes a strike rate of 141.41. The left-handed batter slammed his maiden half-century last season. Sudharsan, who made his T20 debut in November 2021, owns over 600 runs in T20 cricket.