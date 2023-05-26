Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill claims the Orange Cap

Written by Parth Dhall May 26, 2023, 08:32 pm 2 min read

Gill became the second Indian to complete 700 runs in a season

Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill has taken the Orange Cap from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis. The Indian batter surpassed du Plessis with his ninth run against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Earlier, Gill became the second Indian batter to have crossed 700 runs in a season after Virat Kohli.

Gill's incredible form in IPL 2023

Hailed as Kohli's successor, Gill has been in sublime form in IPL 2023. The GT opener hammered a 58-ball 101 against SRH and followed it up with an unbeaten 52-ball 104 versus RCB, the same game in which Kohli scored a hundred. Before the match, Gill was eight runs behind du Plessis (730). The former owns six 50+ scores at present.

Gill joins Kohli on this list

Before this season, Kohli was the only Indian batter with over 700 runs in an IPL season. He smashed as many as 973 runs in IPL 2016, the most runs by a batter in a season. Kohli smashed four centuries that year. Gill is now the only other Indian to have crossed the 700-run mark in a season.

Gill could be the sixth Indian to clinch Orange Cap

Gill will likely end up with the Orange Cap this season. Among players of teams still, in the playoffs, Devon Conway (CSK) follows Gill with 625 runs. He is unlikely to overtake Gill, who could be the sixth Indian to clinch the Orange Cap.