Sports

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma elects to field

GT vs MI, Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 26, 2023, 07:46 pm 2 min read

In the first match between the two teams this season, GT successfully defended 207/6 against MI

Defending champions Gujarat Titans and five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the match on May 26. GT lost to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1, while MI knocked out Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. Here is the toss update.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Rain has forced a delayed start here as the match will now start at 8:00pm. The pitch here has assisted the batters, but pacers can be lethal with the new ball. Spinners can inflict some damage eventually. 168 reads the average first-inning score here in the tournament. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

Head-to-head: MI 2-1 GT

Courtesy of making their debut last season, the reigning champions faced MI only once last season. The match surprisingly ended in MI's favor. MI batted first and posted 177/6 courtesy of Tim David's 21-ball 44*. In the first match between the two teams this season, GT successfully defended 207/6 against MI. MI avenged the loss by defending 218/5 at Wankhede.

Changes for the two teams

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya said Joshua Little and Sai Sudharsan have come in for Dasun Shanaka and Nalkande. Meanwhile, just one change for MI as Shokeen misses out and Kumar Kartikeya comes in.

Playing XIs of the two teams

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal. Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.