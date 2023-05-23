Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Pitch report (MA Chidambaram Stadium)

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Pitch report (MA Chidambaram Stadium)

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 23, 2023, 12:31 pm 2 min read

CSK have four out of seven home matches in IPL 2023 (source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans will lock horns against the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. It will be a stern test for GT as they will be playing CSK at their den. However, GT are in exceptional form and will be a team to beat. The Yellow Army will be up for the challenge. Here's the pitch report.

How does the pitch behave?

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host Qualifier 1 on May 23 from 7:30pm IST. We have seen the pitch get easier for batting this season, so one can expect a high-scoring affair. However, spinners will also get some assistance as the game goes on. Chasing teams have won four out of seven matches at this venue in IPL 2023.

A look at the stadium stats

42 out of 74 matches at this venue in the IPL have ended in the favor of teams batting first. 8.15 reads the average run rate batting first here in the IPL. CSK own the highest team total here - 246/5 versus Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010. Royal Challengers Bangalore have the lowest team total here - 70/10 versus CSK in IPL 2019.

CSK's sensational record at this venue

CSK have a great record at home, having won 44 out of their 63 matches. They are only behind MI's 48 wins and KKR's 47 victories at home. CSK have won four out of seven home matches this season. This will be GT's first match at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. However, GT have beaten CSK in all three previous clashes.

Who are the key performers?

MS Dhoni averages 43.75 at Chepauk. He has amassed 1,444 runs here in 61 IPL outings. He has smashed seven fifties here. Ravindra Jadeja has scalped 28 wickets here while going at an economy of only 7. He has also scored 359 runs. Mohit Sharma has scalped 16 wickets in 13 IPL outings here, while Rashid Khan has snapped seven in six matches.

A look at the probable playing XIs

CSK (Probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, and Maheesh Theekshana. GT (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, and Yash Dayal.