Nicholas Pooran completes 350 runs in IPL 2023: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 20, 2023, 10:35 pm 1 min read

Pooran slammed his second half-century of IPL 2023 (source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants managed 176/8 against Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 68 in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. Nicholas Pooran's 30-ball 58 saved the day for the Super Giants after they were tottering on 73/5. The left-handed batter slammed his second half-century of IPL 2023. Here are the key stats.

Another crucial knock by Pooran

Pooran came to the middle after LSG were reduced to 73-5 in 10.1 overs. The Caribbean dasher rebuilt LSG's innings, and he did that in style. Pooran smacked the bowlers all around Eden Gardens. The left-handed batter slammed his second half-century of the season. Pooran smashed 58 off 30 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 5 sixes.

Pooran's exceptional numbers in IPL 2023

Pooran has smashed 358 runs from 14 innings at an incredible strike rate of 173.4. The tally incldues scores of 36(21), 32(18), 11*(6), 62(19), 0(1), 29(20), 1(7), 45(19), 9(7), 20(31), 3(6), 44*(13), 8*(8), 58(30).