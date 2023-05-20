Sports

Premier League top-four race, Manchester United beat Bournemouth: Key stats

Casemiro scored the only goal for United (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

A narrow 1-0 win for Manchester United away at Bournemouth helped them stay in sync for a top-four finish in the Premier League 2022-23 season. After Newcastle United's win on Friday, Erik ten Hag's men claimed a crucial victory to remain in fourth. Both United and Newcastle have 69 points each. Casemiro scored the only goal for United. Here are the stats.

United race to 69 points, remain fourth

United claimed their 21st win of the Premier League 2022-23 campaign (D6 L9). United have 69 points from 36 games with a goal difference of +11. Their remaining two games are at Old Trafford against Chelsea and Fulham respectively. Meanwhile, Newcastle have a better goal difference than the Red Devils to occupy third place. Meanwhile, Bournemouth suffered a third successive defeat to remain 14th.

Key match stats

Manchester United had 20 attempts with eight shots on target but managed one goal. Bournemouth clocked 10 shots with four of them on target. United had 59% ball possession and 85% pass accuracy.

How did the match pan out?

United started well and Casemiro put them ahead in the ninth minute with a spectacular close-range bicycle kick. The visitors kept the ball but couldn't find a way in the final third. Bournemouth grew into the game as Dominic Solanke forced out a good save from David de Gea. The United goalkeeper had to make a couple of more saves in the second half.

Bournemouth's sorry numbers versus Man United

As per Opta, Bournemouth have lost nine of their last 12 Premier League games against Manchester United (W1 D2), including each of their last three. United ended their away campaign this season, managing just 22 goals from 19 games. The tally on the road is one better than the 21 scored in 2014-15.

De Gea wins the Golden Glove award

United's De Gea recorded his 17th clean sheet this season from 36 games and has won the Premier League Golden Glove award. This is his second Golden Glove award, having won the same in 2017-18.

