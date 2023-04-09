Sports

Son Heung-min: First Asian to reach 100 Premier League goals

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 09, 2023, 02:05 am 2 min read

Son now has 100 Premier League goals (Source: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

Son Heung-min has become the first Asian player to smash 100 goals in the Premier League. He achieved the mark in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Brighton. Son joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and established himself as a leading force in the Premier League. Harry Kane scored the winner for Spurs in the 79th minute after Lewis Dunk canceled out Son's goal.

34th player to smash 100 PL goals

Playing his 260th Premier League match, Son now has 100 goals, equaling Matthew Le Tissier's tally. Overall, he is the 34th player to score 100 or more goals in the Premier League. Son scored his seventh PL goal this season. Overall, he has smashed 142 goals in 364 games for Spurs. In the ongoing season, he has managed 11 goals in 39 games.

Tottenham's second-highest scorer in Premier League history

Son is Tottenham's second-highest scorer in Premier League history. He is only behind Kane, who has managed 206 goals for the club. Back in February, Son surpassed former Spurs legend Teddy Sheringham in terms of PL goals. Sheringham scored 97 Premier League goals for Spurs.

Son's Premier League numbers

Besides scoring 100 PL goals, Son has also chipped in with 50 assists. He has accounted for 565 shots, with 263 being on target. He has smashed the woodwork 22 times. Son has missed 59 big chances, besides creating 60. He has made 175 tackles, 94 interceptions, and 57 clearances. In the PL 2022-23 season, Son has scored seven goals, besides making four assists.