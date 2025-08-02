Taapsee Pannu says 'Pink' changed 'film industry's attitude'

Taapsee Pannu , who celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday, spoke about her career choices and the challenges of finding unique roles in Bollywood . In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, she also opened up about the impact of her movie Pink . "I never thought it would become such an important film." "When I heard the script, I felt it would be special, but I didn't know it would be so revolutionary."

Career highlight Impact of 'Pink' on Mumbai's film industry Pannu also spoke about her career-defining film, saying, "After Pink, the Mumbai film industry's attitude changed." "I am one of the few female actors who can fearlessly lead a project." "The scripts I get are all driven by the female character, and they're not tiny-budget films anymore." She added that she was glad there were now several actresses who could carry a film without a male star's presence.

Script selection Similarity of new scripts to older ones Pannu also said she has been reading scripts that are similar to her previous work. "Over the last couple of years, it's been especially hard to pick the next project." "It takes a lot more filtering now to find something different." She cited the example of spy thrillers, which are currently popular in Bollywood. "Take spy thrillers, for instance, everyone's excited about them now, but I did those 8-9 years ago with Baby and Naam Shabana."