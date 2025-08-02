Taapsee Pannu says 'Pink' changed 'film industry's attitude'
What's the story
Taapsee Pannu, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday, spoke about her career choices and the challenges of finding unique roles in Bollywood. In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, she also opened up about the impact of her movie Pink. "I never thought it would become such an important film." "When I heard the script, I felt it would be special, but I didn't know it would be so revolutionary."
Career highlight
Impact of 'Pink' on Mumbai's film industry
Pannu also spoke about her career-defining film, saying, "After Pink, the Mumbai film industry's attitude changed." "I am one of the few female actors who can fearlessly lead a project." "The scripts I get are all driven by the female character, and they're not tiny-budget films anymore." She added that she was glad there were now several actresses who could carry a film without a male star's presence.
Script selection
Similarity of new scripts to older ones
Pannu also said she has been reading scripts that are similar to her previous work. "Over the last couple of years, it's been especially hard to pick the next project." "It takes a lot more filtering now to find something different." She cited the example of spy thrillers, which are currently popular in Bollywood. "Take spy thrillers, for instance, everyone's excited about them now, but I did those 8-9 years ago with Baby and Naam Shabana."
Film leadership
Pressure of leading a film
Pannu acknowledged that shouldering films is a stressful burden. "There's too much pressure, too many judgments, and very little credit." She also noted that many in the industry still believe a female lead shouldn't be in charge of a film. However, she added, "I know I've chosen the difficult path, one that doesn't bring easy appreciation, but I'm not here for short-term wins." "I'm in it for the long run." Meanwhile, Pannu was last seen in Khel Khel Mein.