Farhan Akhtar braved -10°C for upcoming movie '120 Bahadur'

Farhan Akhtar 's upcoming film, 120 Bahadur , was shot in freezing conditions in Ladakh . An industry source mentioned to IANS, "The team shot at around 14,000 feet in Ladakh, and temperatures often dipped to minus 5, even minus 10 degrees on some days." The movie is a tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.

Role preparation Akhtar's transformation and training for '120 Bahadur' Akhtar, who plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the film, underwent a massive transformation for his role. This included military-style training and acclimatization at high altitudes. The source added, "The aim was to honor the story with honesty, and Farhan really went all in - physically, mentally, emotionally." The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, and Hussain Dalal.

Film's theme '120 Bahadur' honors the soldiers of Charlie Company 120 Bahadur is directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), Ritesh Sidhwani, and Akhtar (Excel Entertainment). The film not only pays homage to Major Singh Bhati, PVC, but also to the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. Set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Sino War, it draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La where unparalleled bravery and sacrifice were displayed.