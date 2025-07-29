Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession to be held in Birmingham 

The family of the late singer is organizing the funeral procession, which will feature a live brass band from Bostin' Brass. A large crowd of fans is expected to attend before the private service. The Black Sabbath bench has been transformed into a memorial by fans, who have left flowers, messages, and other tributes there since Osbourne's death.

Legacy

Remembering Osbourne's musical legacy

Osbourne, who was awarded the Freedom of Birmingham along with his Black Sabbath bandmates last month, is remembered for his significant influence on music. The city council described him as a musician who "proudly carried the spirit of Birmingham throughout his career." In addition to his musical achievements, Osbourne also gained fame through the MTV reality show The Osbournes, which chronicled his life with wife Sharon and their children.