Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession to be held in Birmingham
What's the story
The funeral procession of legendary heavy metal musician Ozzy Osbourne will take place in Birmingham on Wednesday. The 76-year-old singer, who passed away earlier this month, was the iconic frontman of Black Sabbath and is credited with pioneering the heavy metal genre. His final show, a reunion concert in early July, raised £140 million for charity. Sky News reported that the event will start at Broad Street and pass by the Black Sabbath bridge and bench.
Tribute details
Fans are expected to join the procession
The family of the late singer is organizing the funeral procession, which will feature a live brass band from Bostin' Brass. A large crowd of fans is expected to attend before the private service. The Black Sabbath bench has been transformed into a memorial by fans, who have left flowers, messages, and other tributes there since Osbourne's death.
Legacy
Remembering Osbourne's musical legacy
Osbourne, who was awarded the Freedom of Birmingham along with his Black Sabbath bandmates last month, is remembered for his significant influence on music. The city council described him as a musician who "proudly carried the spirit of Birmingham throughout his career." In addition to his musical achievements, Osbourne also gained fame through the MTV reality show The Osbournes, which chronicled his life with wife Sharon and their children.