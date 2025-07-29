Gaza crisis: Sonia Gandhi slams Modi for 'shameful silence'
What's the story
Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "shameful silence" over Israel's military campaign in Gaza. In an article published in Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, she called the Israeli actions "genocide" and a "cowardly betrayal of our constitutional values." She urged PM Modi to speak out "clearly boldly, and forthrightly" on behalf of India's legacy as a proponent of global justice.
Dual condemnation
Gandhi criticizes Israel's actions in Gaza
Gandhi condemned the "barbaric attacks" by Hamas on October 7, 2023, but also criticized Israel's response against civilians in Gaza. She pinted out over 55,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed in nearly two years, including 17,000 children. The former Congress chief accused Israel of weaponizing humanitarian aid and imposing a military blockade on Gaza. She called this "strategy of forced starvation...a crime against humanity."
Global silence
India's silence on this humanitarian crisis
Gandhi also pointed out that international bodies like the United Nations and the International Court of Justice have failed to act against Israel's actions. She noted South Africa and Brazil's efforts at the ICJ and France's recognition of Palestine as steps toward global accountability. "Amidst this humanitarian crisis and the rising global consciousness around it, it is a national shame that India has remained a mute spectator to this affront to humanity," Gandhi said.
Call to action
Speak out in line with India's legacy, Gandhi tells Modi
Gandhi called PM Modi's silence "deeply disappointing" and "the height of moral cowardice." "As members of the international community - and more so as human beings - it is our responsibility to acknowledge that the Israeli government's response and reprisals against the civilian population of Gaza have...been...downright criminal," she wrote in her article titled Gaza sankat par mookdarshak Modi sarkaar. She reminded that India has historically supported a two-state solution and recognized Palestine as early as 1988.