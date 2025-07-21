Parliament's Monsoon Session begins today; here's what is expected  

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin on Monday, with the opposition, led by the Congress, preparing to grill the government on a range of issues. These include the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir and United States President Donald Trump 's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The session will also see discussions on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Security concerns Congress to raise several issues in LS The Congress will seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on the security lapses that led to the Pahalgam attack. The opposition is also expected to vigorously raise the subject of aviation safety, as well as the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people. With US reports blaming pilots, the government's response will shed light on the bigger picture.

Legislative focus 16 bills scheduled to be taken up during session Furthermore, the party will also seek discussion on the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, Schedule VI status for Ladakh, and the ethnic crisis in Manipur. A total of 16 bills will be taken up during this monsoon period, including eight new bills and eight pending ones. Key among them is the Income-Tax Bill, which was introduced in the Budget Session in February and is now set to be passed after cabinet approval.

Operation Sindoor What Rijiju said The government has said it is open to discussing key issues, including Operation Sindoor. However, sources told India Today that PM Modi is unlikely to respond on these matters, as he will be visiting the United Kingdom and Maldives this week. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier asked for cooperation from the opposition, saying the government was ready for discussions but did not give a specific response on Trump's claims.