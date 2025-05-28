What's the story

A video has gone viral on social media showing a Pakistani player's aggressive behavior toward an Indian player during the Asia-Oceania Junior (U-16) Davis Cup playoff in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

The incident occurred at the end of the match, against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the two countries following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam and India's subsequent military operation.

India secured a 2-0 victory against Pakistan, finishing the campaign in 11th place.