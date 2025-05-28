Pakistani player's rude behavior after loss to India sparks outrage
A video has gone viral on social media showing a Pakistani player's aggressive behavior toward an Indian player during the Asia-Oceania Junior (U-16) Davis Cup playoff in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.
The incident occurred at the end of the match, against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the two countries following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam and India's subsequent military operation.
India secured a 2-0 victory against Pakistan, finishing the campaign in 11th place.
India's victory in the U16 Davis Cup
The viral video shows a Pakistani player extending a discourteous handshake to the Indian player. The first attempt appeared like a slap aimed at the Indian player's hands, but it missed.
During the second effort, he made contact but abruptly withdrew his hand.
According to reports, the players in the video were Pakistan's Mikaeel Ali Baig and India's Pahwa.
India won the match as Prkaash Sarran and Tavish Pahwa won their respective singles matches in straight sets.
Video of handshake incident
🇮🇳 India - 🇵🇰 Pakistan Handshake Drama at the Junior Davis Cup in Kazakhstan— Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) May 27, 2025
India beat Pakistan 2-0 pic.twitter.com/mI85JBETCo
Previous playoff loss and unsportsmanlike behavior
Their performances helped India finish its campaign with a win, ending up in 11th place overall.
Before this, India had lost by a nose to New Zealand in the 9th-12th place playoff.
The tie ended 1-2 after the Indian pair lost a close super tie-break (9-11) in the deciding doubles match.
Terrorist attack and India's military operation
On April 22, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists. In response, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, targeting nine terrorist bases in Pakistan.
The operation involved precision missile strikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC).
After four days of military operations, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.
Impact on IPL and upcoming final
The conflict also affected other events, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The 2025 season was briefly suspended due to the escalating situation. However, after a ceasefire was reached, the league resumed play.
"All three service chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces have been invited to attend the IPL final on June 3 in Ahmedabad," IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal told IANS.