'Not one statement…against India': Pakistan MP slams 'coward' Shehbaz Sharif
The ongoing conflict with India has led to a heated debate in the Pakistan parliament, with ministers clashing over the government's handling of the situation.
During one such session, Shahid Khattak, Member of Parliament (MP) and president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) south region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, slammed PM Shehbaz Sharif for his inaction against India and PM Narendra Modi.
Khattak accused PM Sharif of cowardice for failing to make a statement against India or PM Modi.
Khattak stressed that not a single statement was issued against India despite the ongoing border tensions.
"Pakistani soldiers standing on the border expect that the government will fight bravely."
He further asked what message is being sent to our soldiers when their leader is a buzdil (coward) who can't even take Modi's name.
Khattak's remarks followed India hitting precision strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, under 'Operation Sindoor.'
The operation was launched in retaliation to terror strikes on April 22, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 including a Nepali citizen.
The operation targeted nine terror camps in PoK, with the intention of destroying infrastructure of terrorist organizations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Pakistani senator breaks down
On Thursday, another Pakistani politician also drew national attention as he broke down and asked for Allah's blessings in the midst of increasing tensions with India.
Speaking in the House on Thursday, Tahir Iqbal said, "I urge all Pakistani lawmakers to unite and pray before the God. Oh Allah, we bow down our heads before you, please save this country."