What's the story

The ongoing conflict with India has led to a heated debate in the Pakistan parliament, with ministers clashing over the government's handling of the situation.

During one such session, Shahid Khattak, Member of Parliament (MP) and president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) south region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, slammed PM Shehbaz Sharif for his inaction against India and PM Narendra Modi.

Khattak accused PM Sharif of cowardice for failing to make a statement against India or PM Modi.