Farooq Abdullah meets tourists in Pahalgam after terror attack
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah visited Pahalgam to assure tourists of their safety in the wake of a recent deadly terror attack.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister condemned the attack as an act of "inhuman brutality," and stressed the need for unity against terrorism.
He expressed confidence in overcoming the decades-long violence and reiterated that Kashmir is an integral part of India.
Tourist response
Tourists' resilience amid terror attack
Abdullah also praised tourists for their courage in such situations.
"The people who wanted to spread fear have lost. They (terrorists) have lost."
The former CM insisted Kashmiris weren't afraid, and maintained the same belief: Kashmir Kashmir "was and will always be a part of India."
He expressed hope for a terrorist-free future: "We want progress... We will become a superpower one day."
Call to action
Abdullah calls for unity against terrorism
Urging the nation to unite against terrorism, Abdullah called for an end to decades-long violence.
"The pot has overflowed," he said, emphasizing the need to address the issue.
However, the National Conference chief asserted Jammu and Kashmir has never supported Pakistan and never will.
Abdullah condemned the attackers as inhumane and unworthy of calling themselves Muslims.
"They are not human."
Commitment
Abdullah meets victims' families, promises justice
Abdullah also met the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local who was killed while trying to rescue tourists during the Pahalgam terror attack.
He assured the grieving families that their suffering won't go in vain and they will get justice.
The former CM said, "We have lived with this for 35 years. But they have never won, and they never will."
Diplomatic actions
India's response to Pahalgam terror attack
After the Pahalgam attack, India has banned all goods imported or transiting through Pakistan.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a notification under the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, and the Foreign Trade Policy 2023.
All inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan have also been suspended under these measures.