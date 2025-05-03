India bans Pakistani ships from entering its ports
What's the story
India has banned the entry of Pakistani-flagged vessels into its ports. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways announced the decision.
It also banned Indian-flagged ships from calling at Pakistani ports.
The restrictions are effective immediately and have been enforced under Section 411 of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, to safeguard Indian assets, cargo, and port infrastructure.
National interests
Act aims to foster Indian mercantile marine
The Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, seeks to develop and effectively maintain an Indian mercantile marine. It is meant to serve national interests.
The ministry's order reiterated that "A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port, and an Indian-flagged ship shall not visit any ports of Pakistan."
This ban will hold until further notice.
Exemptions
Exemptions to be decided on case-to-case basis
The ministry said exemptions from the ban would be considered and decided on a case-by-case basis.
The decision comes after a series of measures by India in response to Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism, after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killed 26.
Actions include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing of Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reducing staffing of High Commissions.
Trade restrictions
India restricts imports from Pakistan
India has also banned the direct and indirect import of all goods from Pakistan.
The Ministry of Commerce announced this in a notification on May 2.
A provision was added to the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 "to prohibit direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan with immediate effect until further orders."