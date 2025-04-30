What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) on Wednesday.

This comes after a national security meeting at his New Delhi residence on Tuesday night in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people.

The CCPA, also called the "Super Cabinet," is one of the most influential cabinet committees in India's political landscape.