IMD warns of thunderstorms, hail in multiple states
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for several states across India.
The alert predicted thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall across eastern and central regions till May 3 and northwestern regions from May 1 to May 5.
Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail over parts of northwestern and western India until April 30 before subsiding.
Weather forecast
Thunderstorms and hailstorms are expected
IMD's forecast says light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50km per hour, gusting to 60km per hour) over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, East MP, Vidarbha, Odisha, and Gangetic WB till May 3.
Isolated hailstorms have been predicted in Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, as well as Gangetic West Bengal, especially on April 29.
Heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Odisha from April 29 to May 1.
Active western disturbance
Fresh spell of rain and thunderstorms
The IMD has declared a fresh and active western disturbance to affect Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on May 1-5.
The weather system will bring widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and wind speeds of 30-50km per hour.
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are likely to see thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms with wind speeds of 40-60km per hour during April 30-May 4.
Weather conditions
Dust storms are likely to occur
Dust storms are especially likely over East UP (April 29-30), Punjab, Haryana, Delhi (May 1), and Rajasthan (May 1-5).
In the Delhi-NCR region, clear skies will gradually turn partly cloudy with gusty winds up to 50km per hour on May 1 and May 2.
Maximum temperatures will continue to stay slightly below normal, hovering between 36°C and 39°C.
Regional weather
Northeastern and southern states to witness rainfall
The northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, will see widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and winds (40-60km per hour) over the next seven days.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on Apr 29-30 and over Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh on Apr 29.
The southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Telangana are also expected to witness isolated showers with thunderstorms.
Weather extremes
Heatwave conditions are expected
Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely over Saurashtra and Kutch (Apr 29-30), West Rajasthan (Apr 29-May 1), Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, and East Rajasthan (Apr 29-30).
Hot and humid conditions will also prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Gujarat, Marathwada, and parts of Maharashtra till May 1.
Residents are advised to take necessary precautions against extreme weather events.