What's the story

Eight devotees were killed and four injured after a wall collapsed on them at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam, Andhra Pradesh.

The accident happened at around 2:30am on Wednesday when the devotees were waiting in line for the Nijaroopa arshan of the deity at the annual Chandanotsavam festival.

Rescue operations were soon launched by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities.