What's the story Three laborers are feared trapped after an under-construction wall collapsed in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, officials reported. The incident was reported early on Friday morning during a heavy downpour that has led to widespread waterlogging and traffic congestion across the city. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a distress call about the wall collapse at 5.30am, leading to the dispatch of five fire tenders to the scene.

Rescue operations are currently in progress with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), civic agencies, fire services, and police present at the site. A senior police officer stated that while three construction workers are suspected to be trapped in the mud slush, the exact number is yet to be confirmed. Divers and firemen are conducting searches as it is believed that the trapped workers may have fallen into a deep pit.

In addition to human resources, cranes are being used to clear away rubble while water is being pumped out of the area. Parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region were flooded on Friday morning after heavy rainfall in the area for two consecutive days. One person was also killed and six others were injured when part of the roof at Terminal-1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport fell onto cars on Friday morning.