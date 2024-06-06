Next Article

Gang fight leads to stabbing in Tihar Jail

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:15 pm Jun 06, 202404:15 pm

What's the story A prisoner was stabbed during a gang fight inside Delhi's Tihar Jail on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 11:15am between rival gang members. Hitesh, an undertrial in a murder case and part of the Gogi gang, was allegedly attacked by two members of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang named Gaurav Lohra and Gurinder. The brawl began at the Outpatient Department (OPD) of Tihar Jail Hospital where prisoners were waiting for medical appointments.

Investigation progress

Police investigation underway following Tihar Jail stabbing

The argument between Hitesh and the two other prisoners escalated into a violent altercation, during which Hitesh was assaulted with an ice-pick-like weapon. A security official intervened, detaining Gaurav and Gurinder while Hitesh was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer confirmed that "the names of the persons who attacked Hitesh have come as Gaurav Lohra and Gurinder." He added that confirming the attackers' identities is currently under investigation.

Legal action

Legal proceedings initiated following Tihar Jail incident

Hitesh has been in jail since 2019, while his alleged attackers, Lohra and Gurinder, are currently on trial for murder and attempted murder charges. In light of this incident, a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. Veer reported that "a matter was reported in Hari Nagar Police Station from DDU that an injured man from Tihar jail has been brought to the hospital." The investigation is ongoing.