Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation receives license for foreign funding

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:00 pm Jun 06, 202404:00 pm

What's the story The Meer Foundation, an NGO established by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, has been granted a license to receive foreign funding. The Union Home Ministry issued the license under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), according to reports. The foundation, founded in 2013, primarily supports women who have been victims of acid attacks.

Meer Foundation among 175 organizations granted FCRA license

Registered as a not-for-profit under the Companies Act and as a charitable institution under the Income Tax Act, Meer Foundation received its FCRA license "several months ago." This year, 175 organizations including Khan's foundation and Olympic medalist MC Mary Kom's NGO, the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation, have been granted an FCRA license. Between 2019 and 2022, the Union home ministry's FCRA unit conducted inspections or audits of at least 335 NGOs and associations to ensure compliance.

FCRA unit conducts audits, cancels some NGO licenses

However, some NGOs had their licenses canceled due to alleged violations of the law. These include the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT), and Centre for Policy Research (CPR). In September 2020, amendments to the FCRA Act barred public servants from receiving foreign funding and made Aadhaar mandatory for every office-bearer of NGOs. The changes also limited organizations from using more than 20% of foreign funds for administrative purposes.