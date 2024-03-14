Next Article

What's the story Indian pop star Badshah is gearing up to launch his much-awaited third studio album, Ek Tha Raja, on March 18. In a thrilling announcement video, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan narrated the tale of Badshah's groundbreaking album, boasting an incredible lineup of collaborations across 16 tracks. This monumental release celebrates Badshah's remarkable 12 years in the music scene and showcases his dedication to pushing artistic limits.

Badshah spent a whopping 18 months crafting Ek Tha Raja ﻿carefully. With over 25 artists and producers from India and around the globe joining forces, this highly anticipated album is a shining example of collaborative ingenuity. Fans are buzzing with excitement, eager to hear the result of this massive creative effort. The collaborators' list includes Arijit Singh, Divine, MC Stan, Draganov, Raftaar, and Nora Fatehi, among others.

