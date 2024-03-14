Next Article

Ed Sheeran performs at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Ed Sheeran visits SRK-Gauri Khan's Mannat; performs selected songs

By Aikantik Bag 02:36 pm Mar 14, 202402:36 pm

What's the story Ed Sheeran, the international singing sensation, recently enjoyed a lively evening at the Mumbai residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, Mannat. Photos from the gathering have been circulating online. Fans can't get enough of the pictures, which show Sheeran posing with the Khans and even mimicking Khan's iconic pose alongside the actor.

Social media

Gauri shared photographs with Sheeran

Gauri shared a few snapshots from the night on social media, featuring her and Sheeran together. These images have captured the attention of fans who were thrilled to see the global singer hanging out with one of Bollywood's most renowned couples. The excitement has been palpable since Sheeran arrived in Mumbai.

Camaraderie

Gauri gifted a D'Yavol X jacket to Sheeran

Gauri presented a D'Yavol X jacket to the Photograph singer too. While sharing the photographs, she penned, "What a pleasure listening to you sing @teddysphotos !!! Thank u for spending the evening with us... (by the way, loving the @dyavol.x jacket on you)." Sheeran is set to perform in Mumbai on Saturday at the Mahalakshmi Race Course. The concert will also feature Prateek Kuhad and Calum Scott.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post