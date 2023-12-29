Twinkle Khanna shares how she celebrated her 50th birthday

By Aikantik Bag 08:08 pm Dec 29, 202308:08 pm

Twinkle Khanna turned 50 years old on Friday

Twinkle Khanna turned another year older, another year wiser on Friday. The actor-turned-author celebrated her 50th birthday with a snorkeling adventure alongside her husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The duo shared their underwater escapade on social media, with Khanna posting a video of them discovering marine life and exchanging a kiss. In her caption, she conveyed her fascination with the world and her loved ones, quoting Dory from Finding Nemo, "Just keep swimming. May the adventures never cease."

Kumar's sweet birthday post for wife Khanna

To celebrate Khanna's birthday, the Khiladi actor also shared a heartfelt message for his wife on Instagram. The video showcased Khanna claiming to be the "Real Hulk," prompting Akshay to respond in the caption, "Long live my Hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humor. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina (sic)." The couple's affection and gratitude for one another shone through their social media posts celebrating this special occasion.

The couple's latest work

Professionally, Khanna recently unveiled her latest book, Welcome to Paradise, while Kumar last took on the role of Jaswant Singh Gill in Mission Raniganj. He is also slated to star in the Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru and has numerous other projects in the pipeline, such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hera Pheri 3, Welcome to the Jungle, and Singham 3.

