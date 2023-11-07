Zeenat Aman undergoes surgery for 40-year-old eye injury

By Aikantik Bag 02:42 pm Nov 07, 202302:42 pm

Zeenat Aman pens note after undergoing an eye surgery

Renowned actor Zeenat Aman recently underwent a surgical procedure to address her long-standing ptosis, an eye condition that caused her eyelid to droop. The 40-year-old injury had started to impact her vision, leading her to seek medical intervention. In an emotional note, Aman discussed her condition and expressed appreciation for her industry peers who continued to collaborate with her despite the injury altering her appearance.

Aman's son Zahaan was with her through it all

She posted a heartwarming picture of her son Zahaan giving her a forehead kiss before escorting her to the operating room. The actor shared her apprehension before the procedure and expressed gratitude to the hospital staff and her family for their support during her recuperation. Reportedly, Aman sustained this severe eye injury when her former husband Sanjay Khan attacked her in a hotel room while his first wife Zarine was present.

What exactly happened between Aman and her former husband?

According to reports, director Khan was abusive toward Aman throughout their short married life (1978-79). Even after they separated, Aman had to sustain physical harm from him. One such reported incident was the infamous hotel thrashing incident in 1980 that led to Aman's eye injury. There were multiple witnesses to the attack, however, Aman never filed any charges and Khan later denied assaulting her in his autobiography.

