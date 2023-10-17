Google is offering Fitbit users $25 to 'study' their sleep

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Google is offering Fitbit users $25 to 'study' their sleep

By Akash Pandey 11:04 am Oct 17, 202311:04 am

The sleep quality study will last two weeks

Google is stepping up its game in the world of sleep health with a new Sleep Quality Study, conducted through its Health Studies app. The goal is to improve sleep algorithms on Fitbit devices and offer personalized tips for catching better sleep. This study comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of a sleep insufficiency epidemic in the US, with almost one-third of adults missing out on the recommended seven hours of shut-eye each night.

2/4

It's a two-week study to analyze routines and behavior

Participants in the Sleep Quality Study will need to fill out questionnaires three times a day, for two weeks, sharing details about their sleep habits, daytime activities, and how alert they feel. Don't worry, you can opt-out at any time. Google will also gather data from your Fitbit, like daily activity, heart rate variability, sleep stats, skin temperature, SpO2 levels, electrodermal activity, and ambient light levels. Additionally, up to a month's worth of your previous Fitbit data will be collected.

3/4

Data security and participant incentives

When it comes to data security, Google's got you covered. The company will assign a random ID to your data and store it on super secure servers that only the project's researchers can access. According to Google, your data won't be sold to third parties or used for ads. As a thank you for taking part in the in-depth study, participants who complete at least 10 days will score a $25 voucher for the Google Merchandise Store.

4/4

How to join the sleep quality study?

If you are ready to help improve sleep for Fitbit users everywhere, download the Google Health Studies app from the Play Store and look for the Sleep Quality Study on the main tab. By enrolling, you'll be contributing valuable info that could lead to better sleep algorithms on Fitbit devices. To join the study, the Health Studies app will first check if you're eligible based on factors like where you live, your age, Fitbit usage, and recent travel.