2 min read

Geekbench suggests Pixel 8 Pro is weaker than 2022's flagships

By Akash Pandey 01:58 pm Oct 03, 202301:58 pm

The Pixel 8 Pro will get seven years of software support

Google's highly anticipated Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 are set for their launch tomorrow (October 4). While the rumor mill is still buzzing with leaks and speculations, a recent post from Tech Reve on X discloses Geekbench score for Pixel 8 Pro's in-house Tensor G3, which disappointingly falls short when compared to other processors in the market. This suggests that the upcoming flagship smartphone might not even outshine its rivals from last year with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Tensor G3 lags behind Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The leaked Geekbench 6.2 scores reveal a single-core score of 1,760 and a multi-core score of 4,442 for the Tensor G3 chipset. Although these scores indicate decent performance, they don't quite measure up to other premium smartphone chipsets. For instance, last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 scored 1,976 in single-core and boasted an average multi-core score of 5,149, demonstrating exceptional performance. However, the Tensor G3 does provide a performance upgrade over the Pixel 7 Pro.

Pixel 8 Pro: What to expect

The Pixel 8 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will feature a 50MP main camera sensor, along with a 48MP ultra-wide and periscope telephoto sensors. It will boast 12GB of RAM, and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Underneath the case, it will house a 5,100mAh battery. The starting price for the Pixel 8 Pro is speculated to be $899, similar to last year's model.

Official details yet to be revealed

Keep in mind that the benchmark scores and device specifications mentioned above are based on rumors and speculations. Official details regarding the Google Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 will be revealed at the launch event scheduled for tomorrow, i.e., October 4.