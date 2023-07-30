Technology

Google Pixel 8 Pro v/s 7 Pro: Check rumored upgrades

Written by Akash Pandey July 30, 2023 | 03:19 pm 3 min read

Pixel 8 Pro will have higher peak brightness than Pixel 7 Pro

Google will likely introduce the Pixel 8 Pro (alongside the standard Pixel 8) sometime in October. Prior to its unveiling, leaks have revealed all the key details of the upcoming flagship. The Pixel 8 Pro will bear a design overhaul, along with a range of upgraded features. Here, we talk about the improvements, and how it'll differ from its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro.

The device will get substantial upgrades in terms of aesthetics

The Pixel 8 Pro will replace its predecessor's curved panel and rectangular design in favor of a flat screen and rounded corners. The centrally-aligned punch-hole and aluminum frame will be retained. However, it will have ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner as opposed to 7 Pro's optical reader. The metal camera stripe will house cameras within a single cut-out, an LED flash, and an IR sensor.

The Pixel 8 Pro will have a brighter display

The Pixel 8 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display, similar to Pixel 7 Pro. However, with a marginally lesser (1344x2992 pixels) resolution, as opposed to (1440x3120 pixels). The pixel density will also witness a drop from 512ppi to 490ppi, but the device will be brighter (1,600-nits v/s 1,000-nits). That said, it will also have more pre-defined refresh rates: 5Hz, 10Hz, 30Hz, and 60-120Hz.

The phone will feature a new main camera sensor

The Pixel 8 Pro will settle for 50MP (OIS) ISOCELL GN2 main sensor, replacing its predecessor's GN1 sensor. The upgrade should result in improved low-light imagery and better overall photography. Besides that, the phone will use Pixel 7a's 64MP IMX787 as its ultra-wide shooter, while replacing 12MP IMX386. The 48MP GM5 (5x) periscope lens, and the 11MP Samsung 3J1 selfie camera will be retained.

It will include a new ToF sensor for better autofocus

The Pixel 8 Pro will get an 8x8 ToF VL53L8 sensor from STMicroelectronics. This new sensor should make autofocus much more precise. To recall, the Pixel 7 Pro had STMicroelectronics' VL53L1 single-point time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. The Pixel 8 Pro will also house a Melexis MLX90632IR sensor in the metal camera stripe. The health-focused sensor will allow for high-precision, non-contact temperature measurements using infrared.

The handset will offer better performance

Pixel 8 Pro will house Tensor G3 SoC (upgraded from Tensor G2), with 12GB RAM and 128GB/265GB storage. It will boot Android 14. The phone would pack a 4,950mAh battery, up from 4,926mAh on Pixel 7 Pro, with faster wired charging (27W v/s 24W). The 23W (proprietary) and 12W (Qi) wireless charging speeds will remain unchanged. It will also include Wi-Fi 7.

Pixel 8 Pro: Price and availability

The Pixel 8 Pro, along with the standard Pixel 8, could be released in October. The smartphones are likely to debut in India too. In terms of pricing, the Pixel 8 Pro could be slightly more expensive than its predecessor, which was introduced at $899.