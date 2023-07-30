Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 30 codes: Unlock in-game rewards

July 30, 2023

The redeemable codes are valid for a fixed duration (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX allows players to snag gaming accessories using diamonds—the in-game currency that is obtainable only by spending a significant chunk of real money. Since not every player wants to invest resources, developers have introduced an alternative method. Each day, a fresh set of codes is released, using which players can redeem in-game bonuses without paying a penny. Check out today's codes.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX﻿ has garnered huge popularity among Android mobile gamers in India. On the Google Play Store, the game accounts for more than 100 million downloads, and a favorable rating of 4.3/5. Therefore, as a token of appreciation, the creators introduce redeemable codes on a regular basis, letting players amass a host of in-game items free of charge.

Codes are valid for a limited duration

On the official website, players must log in with their registered gaming credentials in order to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. Use of guest IDs isn't allowed. Each person is allowed to claim alphanumeric codes only once, and within a specific timeframe after being released. Additionally, only players on Indian servers can access the codes.

Here are the codes for July 30

The Free Fire MAX codes for today are listed here. Use them to earn rewards. FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW3D28GZD6, XZJZE25WEFJJ, FFCMCPSUYUY7E. MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FAFTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSJ99S3. XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ, FFCMCPSBN9CU, BR43FMAPYEZZ. MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH, FFCMCPSEN5MX, HNC95435FAGJ. NPYFATT3HGSQ, BR43FMAPYGZZ, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSJ99S3. MCPW2D1U3XA3, UVX9PYZV54AC, FFCMCPSEN5MX, MCPW2D2WKWF2. ZZZ76NT3GDSH, HNC95435FAGJ.

Follow these steps for successful code redemption

Visit (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) to access the official rewards redemption page. Use your Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials to log into your account. In the text box, type a redeemable code, select "Confirm," and then click on "Ok." You can pick up a reward from the game's mail/notification section within 24 hours of each successful redemption.

In-game rewards are helpful in many ways

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program lets individuals unlock in-game items without spending real money. The bonuses offer options to customize characters or weapons, increasing the chances of winning matches and improving the overall gameplay.