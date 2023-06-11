Technology

Google Pixel 8 series launching in October: Everything we know

Google Pixel 8 series launching in October: Everything we know

Written by Akash Pandey June 11, 2023 | 12:53 pm 3 min read

Pixel 8 Pro will have a new 8x8 ToF VL53L8 sensor from STMicroelectronics (Photo credit: OnLeaks and Smartprix)

Google's Pixel 8 line-up will debut sometime in October. While the launch is still months away, tipster @Za_Raczke has revealed some major details about the devices, including the upgrades the firm has planned for its upcoming flagship series. As per the latest leak, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones will house a 50MP Samsung GN2 as their primary sensor. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

Google has consistently failed to keep the details of the Pixel smartphones under wraps for a long time. Hence, leaks start to surface months before the initial release. Pixel 8 series is the most recent example. While renders for Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models were already revealed long ago, we now have the camera, chipset, and some other info prior to their launch.

Pixel 8 Pro will have flat screen, redesigned camera bar

Pixel 8 series will have a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, rounded corners, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The Pro model will settle for a flat screen. On the rear, the Pixel 8 will be more or less similar to its predecessor. However, 8 Pro will have a redesigned metal camera bar housing triple cameras within a single cut-out, an LED flash, and an IR sensor.

The IR sensor on 8 Pro will measure body temperature

The Pixel 8 Pro will have a Melexis MLX90632IR sensor at the back, primarily for high-precision, non-contact temperature measurements. It will only help measure body temperature, and not serve any purpose beyond that. The data tracked by the sensor will be processed/stored locally.

Pixel 8 series will get a new primary sensor

Pixel 8/8 Pro will make way for the 50MP ISOCELL GN2 main sensor, instead of the GN1 available on 7 series. While Pixel 8 will retain the 12MP IMX386 (with slight improvements) for ultra-wide shots, the 8 Pro will house a 64MP IMX787 (Pixel 7a's primary sensor). The Pro model will also feature a 48MP Samsung GM5 (5x) periscope camera, similar to its predecessor.

The handsets will get several feature enhancements

The Pixel 8 series will get an "Adaptive torch," to dynamically adjust the flash intensity depending on surroundings and other inputs, preventing overexposed shots and improving low-light photography. Another feature, "Segmentation AWB," will divide the scene into various components using AI and then selectively process different portions. The 8 series may also get a video bokeh blur level selection for the phone's cinematic mode.

They will have support for Ray Tracing

Pixel 8 series will house a Tensor G3 chipset (Zuma), which will have rearchitected CPU block featuring nine CPU cores—four Cortex-A510, four Cortex-A715, and a single Cortex-X3. A considerable performance uplift is expected on the devices, along with Ray Tracing capability. The handsets will also have Mali-G715 (Immortalis) GPU and a dedicated security co-processor. They may also get a 'Find My Device' feature.

The Pixel 8 line-up will debut in October

Google is anticipated to unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models in October. The devices are likely to run Android 14 with a range of new software tricks. The tech giant is also expected to introduce the second-generation Pixel Watch.