Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for June 11: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for June 11: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 11, 2023, 10:07 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX﻿ lets players snag a range of in-game accessories using diamonds—gaming currency that can be obtained by spending a significant chunk of real money. However, not every player is willing to invest resources. So, the developers have introduced a rewards redemption program. The alternative reward collection strategy allows individuals to use redeemable codes to unlock free gaming bonuses on a daily basis.

Why does this story matter?

Garena's visually improved battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, is currently limited to the Android OS. However, the game has still received widespread recognition among players. It boasts a 100 million download count, along with a positive rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store. Hence, to appreciate players the creators publish redeemable codes frequently, allowing them to collect several exclusive bonuses.

Codes have a limited redemption timeframe

Here are some pointers to consider when redeeming Free Fire MAX codes. The character sets are case-sensitive, so ensure you have entered them correctly. The codes have a restricted redemption window, and you need to claim them before their expiry. Each one can be claimed once per account. In addition, only gamers on Indian servers can use them.

Check out the codes for June 11

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., June 11 can help individuals acquire in-game collectibles like weapon crates, premium bundles, diamonds, royale vouchers, pets, skins, and more. V427-K98R-UCHZ, RHUV-SWWV-N9G4, XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ, AMCT-7DU2-K2U2. LQ6Q-2A95-G29F, W73D-61AW-NGL2, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ. LIGH-TKAQ-GTNV, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, Z2FB-HASU-3VXS, 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8. FAG4-LHKD-92GZ, L8LN-F5WK-2YPN, 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5, HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H. BKSK-ECCM-JZEB, QA97-CXS2-J0F0, 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB, UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U. FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP, 4UBY-XPTW-ERES, FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9, NLCB-6S92-K2DE. TPNA-MS84-ZE8E, 26JT-3G6R-QVAV, A46N-U6UF-Q2JP.

Follow these instructions to redeem codes

Visit the rewards redemption webpage, and sign in to your account using your Facebook, Apple, Huawei, Twitter, Google, or VK ID. Fill in a redeemable code in the text box. Now, click on the "Confirm" button, followed by Ok. You will receive a message if the code has been redeemed successfully. The reward will be sent to your in-app mail within 24 hours.

Here are some popular alternatives to Free Fire MAX

There are several battle royale games to consider other than Free Fire MAX. The list includes Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Fortnite﻿, Apex Legends Mobile, New State Mobile, and Call of Duty. These titles are similar in terms of gameplay but offer different features and experiences.