Technology

BGMI servers now live in India: How to access game

BGMI servers now live in India: How to access game

Written by Akash Pandey May 29, 2023, 11:04 am 2 min read

Players above 18 can access the game for six hours a day (Photo credit: Krafton)

Krafton has officially activated the servers for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in India after the government unbanned it recently. The battle royale game is now accessible to Android mobile users in the country. It is currently running version 2.5, which includes upgrades such as a brand-new map and several fresh cosmetic items. Players also get the chance to acquire free premium skins.

Why does this story matter?

Following its debut in 2021, BGMI quickly became mainstream in India's gaming ecosystem.

The game had a significant impact on how esports evolved in India. However, it was scrutinized and banned as a result of security concerns that were reported by some media outlets.

Now that BGMI is live again in the country, the fans can rejoice.

What does the game bring on board?

BGMI's latest update introduces "Nusa," a new compact 1x1 map with 11 different locations. Krafton is yet to confirm if the unique NS2000 shotgun and tactical crossbow weapons will be specific to the new map. BGMI will let gamers earn four premium outfits by participating in new events. The update also includes a new battle pass with exclusive skins and more unlockable content.

The game is back for a temporary duration

The Indian government has lifted the ban on BGMI for three months. Throughout this duration, the game will be closely monitored to make sure it complies with the new rules/regulations imposed on Krafton. BGMI's servers are currently live for Android OS. All iOS users will be able to access the game starting today at 11:30 am.

Check out BGMI's announcement

Krafton has made several adjustments to relaunch BGMI

New players under 18 must register with a guardian and request an OTP to gain access. Players will receive reminders to take breaks, and there will be a strict three-hour daily cap on playtime for those under 18. A daily purchase restriction of Rs. 7,000 has been implemented to reduce overspending. Reduced violence, nudity, and bloodshed, along with language controls have also been enabled.

Unable to access the game? Follow this workaround

If you are an Android user experiencing difficulty accessing the game, follow this quick workaround. The steps listed here might help you successfully access the game's login screen. Force stop BGMI by heading to the device's Settings >Apps or Application Manager >BGMI. Then select "Force Stop." Re-launch the game without active internet. Now, enable the internet once you have reached the game's home screen.