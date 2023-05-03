Technology

Tech deals you shouldn't miss during Amazon, Flipkart's upcoming sales

Written by Akash Pandey May 03, 2023, 03:10 am 4 min read

Amazon and Flipkart's sales will start on May 4

Amazon and Flipkart are the two biggest e-commerce retailers in India. The shopping sites are all set for their summer sales which will begin on May 4. The two platforms have already revealed some of the top deals in order to keep the customers interested. Here, we have compiled the best tech deals that you must check during the upcoming sales.

Marshall portable bluetooth speaker: Will sell for Rs. 9,999

The Marshall Willen lets you answer and reject calls using the front-mounted control knob

The Marshall Willen has an MRP of Rs. 14,999. However, Amazon will sell it for Rs. 9,999. Additionally, buyers can avail Rs. 1,500 off using ICICI/Kotak Bank cards. It measures 20x120x120mm and weighs 550g. It gets IP67-rated protection too. The portable speaker‎ houses a 2-inch full-range driver, two passive radiators, and a built-in microphone. It offers Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and 15 hours of playback.

Amazfit GTR 4: Will sell for Rs. 16,999

The Amazfit GTR 4 gets dual-band GPS antenna technology, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, and six satellite positioning systems

The Amazfit GTR 4 is priced at Rs. 23,999. Flipkart will list it for Rs. 16,999 during the sale along with up to Rs. 1,750 off through eligible bank cards. The smartwatch has a circular dial, along with a physical crown and a push button. It is 5ATM water-resistant and offers a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 326ppi pixel density.

It delivers 14 days of battery life

The Amazfit GTR 4 is equipped with a BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric optical sensor for blood oxygen detection and heart rate as well as stress tracking. It boots Zepp OS 2.0 and packs 2.3GB of storage. The wearable delivers 14 days of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: Will sell for around Rs. 10,000

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro allows seamless switching with other Galaxy ecosystem devices

Initially launched for Rs. 17,999, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is now available at Rs. 15,990. During the sale, Amazon will provide Rs. 5,000 discount through partner bank cards. The buds get a stem-less in-ear design, IPX7 water resistance, and 5.5g body weight. They support ANC, ambient surround sound, and 360-degree audio. Each TWS earphone houses a custom two-way speaker and three microphones.

The earbuds offer five hours of playback with ANC enabled

With ANC enabled, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro delivers five hours of playback and 18 hours of additional charge with the carry-cum-charging case. The audio wearable comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Google Pixel 7: Will be priced at Rs. 44,999

The Google Pixel 7 includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2

The Google Pixel 7 was launched at Rs. 59,999 for its 8GB/128GB variant. During Flipkart's Big Savings Days sale, it will sell for Rs. 44,999. The phone features a top-centered punch-hole, in-screen fingerprint reader, IP68-rated body, and aluminum frame. It has a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1,400-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus.

A Tensor G2 SoC fuels the handset

The Google Pixel 7 has a 50MP (OIS) main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. Up front, it offers a 10.8MP selfie snapper. It is backed by Google's in-house Tensor G2 chipset. The phone ships with Android 13 OS. It draws fuel from a 4,355mAh battery which supports 30W wired, along with wireless and reverse wireless charging.

ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (2023): Will sell for Rs. 65,990

The ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (2023) has a backlit chiclet keyboard

The ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (2023) bears a price tag of Rs. 81,990. It can be grabbed at Rs. 65,990 via Amazon during the sale, along with no-cost EMI options and up to Rs. 1,500 discount via ICICI or Kotak Bank credit card EMI transactions. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

It boasts eight hours of battery life per charge

The ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (2023) is powered by AMD Ryzen 5-7530U processor, with integrated Radeon graphics, 16MB cache, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB storage. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home & Student 2021. The laptop has a 50WHr battery pack, which delivers up to eight hours of usage per charge. It gets Cortana and Alexa voice support too.

OnePlus Q2 Pro TV: Will be priced at Rs. 83,999

The OnePlus Q2 Pro equips a 70W Dynaudio co-tuned speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support

The OnePlus Q2 Pro is priced at Rs. 99,999. During Flipkart's sale, you will be able to avail Rs. 5,000 ICICI Bank discount and Rs. 11,000 exchange bonus. The TV sports a 65-inch 4K QLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200-nits peak brightness, HDR10+/HLG, and Dolby Vision. Fueled by Gamma Engine Ultra, the television boots Google TV-based OxygenPlay 2.0.