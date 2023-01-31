Technology

Infinix forays into high-end laptop segment with ZERO BOOK ULTRA

Infinix forays into high-end laptop segment with ZERO BOOK ULTRA

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 31, 2023, 04:44 pm 2 min read

The ZERO BOOK and ZERO BOOK ULTRA run on Windows 11 Home (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix's ZERO BOOK series laptops have finally made their way to India, after numerous teasers. The line-up consists of two models, the standard ZERO BOOK and the ZERO BOOK ULTRA, which start at Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 79,990, respectively. The laptops are offered with 12th-generation Intel Core processors, LPDDR5 RAM, Infinix's ICE STORM 2.0 cooling system, and a 70Wh battery with 96W fast charging.

Why does this story matter?

Infinix is aiming big with its ZERO BOOK series in India.

While the standard model is targeted at mid-range buyers, the BOOK ULTRA goes against Apple's MacBook Air M1, Samsung's GalaxyBook2 series, and high-end offerings from HP, ASUS, and Lenovo.

The ULTRA even stands out for its aggressively-priced top-end model, which features a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor with a 32GB/1TB configuration.

Here's what you get on Infinix's ZERO BOOK series laptops

ZERO BOOK and ZERO BOOK ULTRA bear metal chassis, with a 'Meteorite Phase' design sporting a Widmanstatten pattern. The laptops house a backlit keyboard, a multi-touch glass touchpad, and a Full-HD web camera. On the right, there's an 'OVERBOOST' toggle switch to increase the processing power. They pack a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with 100% sRGB, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, and 400-nits brightness.

The laptops get an HDMI 1.4 port

The ZERO BOOK and ZERO BOOK ULTRA are equipped with two Type-C ports, two Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4 slot, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the wireless connectivity end, they support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The devices draw power from a 70Wh battery

The ZERO BOOK is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12500H and i7-12700H14 processors, paired with 80EU and 96EU Iris Xe integrated graphics, respectively. It is offered in a 16GB/512GB configuration. The ZERO BOOK ULTRA houses a 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H chipset, mated with 96EU Iris Xe iGPU. It comes in 16GB/512GB and 32GB/1TB variants. The laptops pack a 70Wh battery which supports 96W fast-charging.

Infinix ZERO BOOK series: Pricing and availability

The ZERO BOOK is priced at Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 64,990 for its i5 and i7-powered models, respectively. Both come in a 16GB/512GB configuration. The ZERO BOOK ULTRA costs Rs. 79,990 and Rs. 84,990 for its i9-powered models, with 16GB/512GB and 32GB/1TB configuration, respectively. Both laptops will be up for grabs in India via Flipkart starting February 3 onward.