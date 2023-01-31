Infinix forays into high-end laptop segment with ZERO BOOK ULTRA
Infinix's ZERO BOOK series laptops have finally made their way to India, after numerous teasers. The line-up consists of two models, the standard ZERO BOOK and the ZERO BOOK ULTRA, which start at Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 79,990, respectively. The laptops are offered with 12th-generation Intel Core processors, LPDDR5 RAM, Infinix's ICE STORM 2.0 cooling system, and a 70Wh battery with 96W fast charging.
Why does this story matter?
- Infinix is aiming big with its ZERO BOOK series in India.
- While the standard model is targeted at mid-range buyers, the BOOK ULTRA goes against Apple's MacBook Air M1, Samsung's GalaxyBook2 series, and high-end offerings from HP, ASUS, and Lenovo.
- The ULTRA even stands out for its aggressively-priced top-end model, which features a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor with a 32GB/1TB configuration.
Here's what you get on Infinix's ZERO BOOK series laptops
ZERO BOOK and ZERO BOOK ULTRA bear metal chassis, with a 'Meteorite Phase' design sporting a Widmanstatten pattern. The laptops house a backlit keyboard, a multi-touch glass touchpad, and a Full-HD web camera. On the right, there's an 'OVERBOOST' toggle switch to increase the processing power. They pack a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with 100% sRGB, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, and 400-nits brightness.
The laptops get an HDMI 1.4 port
The ZERO BOOK and ZERO BOOK ULTRA are equipped with two Type-C ports, two Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4 slot, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the wireless connectivity end, they support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.
The devices draw power from a 70Wh battery
The ZERO BOOK is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12500H and i7-12700H14 processors, paired with 80EU and 96EU Iris Xe integrated graphics, respectively. It is offered in a 16GB/512GB configuration. The ZERO BOOK ULTRA houses a 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H chipset, mated with 96EU Iris Xe iGPU. It comes in 16GB/512GB and 32GB/1TB variants. The laptops pack a 70Wh battery which supports 96W fast-charging.
Infinix ZERO BOOK series: Pricing and availability
The ZERO BOOK is priced at Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 64,990 for its i5 and i7-powered models, respectively. Both come in a 16GB/512GB configuration. The ZERO BOOK ULTRA costs Rs. 79,990 and Rs. 84,990 for its i9-powered models, with 16GB/512GB and 32GB/1TB configuration, respectively. Both laptops will be up for grabs in India via Flipkart starting February 3 onward.