How GPT-4 is being applied in different areas worldwide

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 15, 2023, 02:24 pm 4 min read

GPT-4 makes 40% less errors compared to GPT-3.5 (Photo credit: OpenAI)

OpenAI has introduced its new large language model (LLM), the GPT-4. A successor to the GPT-3.5, it is the company's "most advanced system" and can respond to images and texts. The LLM has advanced reasoning capabilities and is 40% less prone to making errors, compared to its predecessor. Simply put, the GPT-4 is blowing us away with its capabilities. Here's what it can do.

GPT-4 has excelled in some key exams

The BAR, LSAT, and GRE are some of the most famous examinations. GPT-4 excelled in all of them. As per data provided by OpenAI, the LLM scored 298/400 (estimated 90th percentile) in the Uniform Bar Exam, an estimated 88th percentile in LSAT, and a 99th percentile in GRE verbal. This is miles ahead of GPT-3.5's performance. The new LLM has extraordinary reasoning ability.

GPT-4 can apply to Stanford University

I don't give a damn about what is or isn't AGI. It doesn't matter.



Below is GPT-4's performance on many standardized exams: BAR, LSAT, GRE, AP, etc.



The truth is, GPT-4 can apply to Stanford as a student now. AI's reasoning ability is OFF THE CHARTS. Exponential growth is the… https://t.co/2oYjj2b7GL pic.twitter.com/on8XKqOazg — Jim Fan (@DrJimFan) March 14, 2023

A sketch is now enough to make a webpage

Have zero web designing skills but want to make a website? OpenAI's GPT-4 is there for you. Simply draw the sketch of a website on a piece of paper and show it to GPT-4. The LLM will create a webpage tailored to your requirements. With GPT-4's exponential learning curve, the possibilities are endless. The only problem: only paid users have access to the feature.

This is the new way of making webpages

Greg Brockman (@gdb) of OpenAI just demoed GPT-4 creating a working website from an image of a sketch from his notebook.



It’s the coolest thing I’ve *ever* seen in tech.



If you extrapolate from that demo, the possibilities are endless.



A glimpse into the future of computing. pic.twitter.com/1QB6wbQkld — Mckay Wrigley (@mckaywrigley) March 14, 2023

Making games is now easier

Twitter user Ammaar Reshi created a Snake game for web browsers without knowledge of Javascript, thanks to GPT-4. The entire process took him less than 20 minutes. Once the game was created, it experienced certain performance hiccups. However, Reshi asked GPT-4 to make necessary tweaks, and it made them. So what's the big takeaway? You can now make games by simply describing them!

This game-making is fascinating to watch

Can GPT-4 code an entire game for you? Yes, yes it can.



Here's how I recreated a Snake game that runs in your browser using Chat GPT-4 and @Replit, with ZERO knowledge of Javascript all in less than 20 mins 🧵 pic.twitter.com/jzQzSRIkfz — Ammaar Reshi (@ammaar) March 14, 2023

What about the education field?

E-learning platform Khan Academy has leveraged GPT-4 to create its AI-powered learning guide, Khanmigo. In the company's own words, it will serve as "a tutor for learners and an assistant for teachers." It mimics a writing coach by giving prompts/suggestions to students and aids teachers in creating lesson plans. Currently, only US residents can test Khanmigo. AI is bound to disrupt the education sector.

All testers ready, set, go!

Did you hear? 👀 Khan Academy is using GPT-4 from @OpenAI to shape the future of learning.



Starting today, you can sign up to test our AI-powered guide, Khanmigo. A tutor for learners. An assistant for teachers.



Come explore with us! ✨ — Khan Academy (@khanacademy) March 14, 2023

Lawyers get ready for competition

DoNotPay, which calls itself the world's first robot lawyer firm, has taken to GPT-4 to save people from frivolous automated phone calls. The LLM will be used for generating "one click lawsuits" to sue robocallers for $1,500. Simply receive a call, press a button to transcribe it, and a 1,000-word lawsuit will be generated. This service is exclusive to the US.

Here's a look at a sample 'robosuit'

DoNotPay is working on using GPT-4 to generate "one click lawsuits" to sue robocallers for $1,500. Imagine receiving a call, clicking a button, call is transcribed and 1,000 word lawsuit is generated. GPT-3.5 was not good enough, but GPT-4 handles the job extremely well: pic.twitter.com/gplf79kaqG — Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) March 14, 2023

Data curation is not a worry anymore

Investment management firm Morgan Stanley has jumped on the GPT-4 bandwagon. Morgan Stanley has an online content library of hundreds of thousands of pages. This data is stored on multiple internal sites in PDF form. To find answers to questions, its personnel goes through a lot of information, which is indeed cumbersome. GPT-4 makes this process simpler by helping them locate relevant information quickly.

What about language learning?

To make language learning easier, Duolingo has turned to GPT-4. The platform comes with two new features. First is 'Role Play,' an AI-powered conversation partner for the user. The second is 'Explain my Answer.' Whenever you make a mistake, the app explains the grammatical rules for easier comprehension. The conversation is free-flowing, making you feel as if you are talking to a real person.

Giving sight to the visually-impaired

Danish start-up Be My Eyes connects visually-impaired people with volunteers who help them in performing daily life tasks such as identifying goods. Now, the firm has introduced a GPT-4-backed 'Virtual Volunteer' within its app that works in the same way as a human volunteer. The test results have been positive and now Be My Eyes is looking at commercial applications.

Using AI for language preservation

In Iceland, English is increasingly being used for communicating and the government is worried about the decline of the local language. Hence the government is using GPT-4 in preserving the Icelandic language. The AI model is being trained in proper Icelandic grammar and cultural knowledge.