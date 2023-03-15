Technology

How is OpenAI's new GPT-4 model better than GPT-3.5

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 15, 2023, 09:36 am 1 min read

GPT-4 is touted to be better than GPT-3.5

OpenAI's new large language model (LLM) is here. The powerful GPT-4 is a multimodal LLM, which means it can respond to both texts and images. The new model has big shoes of GPT-3.5-powered ChatGPT to fill. According to the company, GPT-4 is its "most advanced system." But is it advance enough to better the runaway success that ChatGPT has been? Let's see.

GPT-4 has better reasoning capabilities than GPT-3.5

OpenAI has talked about the different ways GPT-4 is better than GPT-3.5. The LLM is better than ChatGPT in advanced reasoning capabilities and beat the chatbot's scores in both Uniform Bar Exam and Biology Olympiad. GPT-3.5 is prone to errors. Per the company, GPT-4 is 40% more likely to generate factual results than its predecessor. It is currently available to OpenAI's paid users.