How to enable 5G on Google Pixel smartphones in India

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 15, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

Google Pixel 6a, 7, and 7 Pro now support 5G in India

Google is now releasing the software update that enables 5G services on its compatible devices in India. The update is a part of the March Pixel Feature Drop which brings along a bunch of new features too. In India, it brings 5G support to Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a. Here's how you can configure your Pixel smartphone to receive 5G network.

Samsung, OPPO, and other OEMs were quick to enable 5G support on their eligible devices soon after the launch of 5G services in India in October 2022.

While Apple did take a while to turn on 5G reception on its iPhones, Pixel users were particularly disappointed by Google's slow approach.

Finally, the wait comes to an end for Pixel users in the country.

How to enable 5G on Pixel smartphones?

First, you will have to download and install the latest software update, which is about 457MB in size. To activate 5G on your Pixel smartphone, follow the steps mentioned below. Head to Settings, choose Network and Internet, select the SIM that supports 5G, and click Network preferences. From the list of options, select 5G. Now, you're all good to go.

You can now use two eSIMs simultaneously

You can now use two eSIMs simultaneously with Dual SIM Dual Standby on Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones, without a physical SIM. But this is only compatible with select carriers who offer eSIM services.

Which telcos offer 5G in India at present?

Currently, Airtel and Jio offer 5G services in India. Vodafone Idea and BSNL do not support 5G as yet. Jio True 5G is available in about 331 cities across the country whereas Airtel has covered roughly 265 cities so far. Both companies started rolling out their next-generation services in October 2022 and have been steadily expanding their network across the country.

Here are some other features part of the March update

The March update makes Night Sight faster on the Pixel 6 series while the Magic Eraser feature is now available on all eligible Pixel smartphones. The Pixel Watch gains a fall detection feature that can alert emergency services in case of a hard fall. Health Connect is now built-in, allowing you to store and share the data from your compatible health and fitness apps.