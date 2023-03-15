Technology

Realme C33 2023 v/s POCO C55: Which is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 15, 2023

The Realme C33 2023 and POCO C55 offer up to 1TB of expandable storage

India has an overcrowded budget smartphone market, yet brands keep on flooding it with new offerings every now and then. This makes one ponder about which device they should consider under Rs. 10,000. Realme has introduced C33 2023, as its latest smartphone. At its price point, we also have the POCO C55. Here we compare both models to find out which is better.

Let's look at their pricing first

The Realme C33 2023 is offered in 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB configurations, which cost Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,499, respectively. It comes in Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold colorways. The POCO C55 is priced at Rs. 9,499 for its 4GB/64GB variant. Its 6GB/128GB trim is available at Rs. 10,999. The phone comes in Power Black, Cool Blue, and Forest Green options.

The handsets offer a 60Hz LCD screen

Realme C33 2023 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS-level LCD panel, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 400-nits brightness, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 270ppi pixel density. The POCO C55 has a 6.71-inch HD+ (720x1650 pixels) IPS-level LCD screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 534-nits brightness, 120Hz touch response rate, and 268ppi pixel density. POCO's offering has a bigger display than its Realme counterpart.

The devices get a 50MP primary camera

The Realme C33 2023 and POCO C55 feature a 50MP main shooter and 0.3 MP depth sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, they have a 5MP selfie camera. The handsets can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps via the rear camera.

They have a 5,000mAh battery onboard

The Realme C33 2023 is backed by a UNISOC T612 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It boots Android 12-based Realme UI S Edition, and gets a 5,000mAh battery. The POCO C55 houses a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It boots Android 12-based MIUI 13, and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Which one should you pick?

The POCO C55 offers a better deal than Realme C33 2023. It has a leather-like stick design which offers a more premium in-hand feel, a slightly bigger display, a gaming-focussed MediaTek chip, and more RAM. It is also less expensive than Realme's offering. If you want a budget smartphone with stylish looks and decent performance for day-to-day tasks, go for the POCO C55.