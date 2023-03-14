Technology

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 v/s Buds Pro 2R: Check differences

OnePlus officially launched its second-generation earbuds, the Buds Pro 2, on February 7 at the Cloud 11 event. While the device was up for grabs starting February 14, the brand has now announced the open sale of Buds Pro 2R. Both earbuds offer noteworthy features, along with up to 39 hours of battery backup. But what are the differences? Let's find out.

The Buds Pro 2R has a slightly cheaper price tag

In India, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is priced at Rs. 11,999. The Buds Pro 2R costs Rs. 9,999, which makes it Rs. 2,000 cheaper than Buds Pro 2. Additionally, buyers can avail Rs. 500 discount with ICICI Bank net banking and credit/debit card transactions. A cashback of up to Rs. 500 is applicable on both models for payments via MobiKwik Wallet.

Both earbuds are available in two colorways each

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2R look modern. They have a dual-tone design, with a matte coating on the upper end and polished stems. They come in Arbor Green and Misty White trims, respectively, while the Obsidian Black color remains common. The earbuds offer an in-ear fit and have touch controls. They come in a protective case with IPX4 water resistance.

The Buds Pro 2 supports Spatial Audio with head tracking

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2R pack "MelodyBoost" dual drivers (11mm woofer/6mm tweeter), co-created with Dynaudio. The earbuds offer up to 48dB of Adaptive Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. They come with OnePlus' BassWave algorithm and Audio ID 2.02 (for a personalized audio profile). Both feature Spatial Audio (fixed). However, Buds Pro 2 also provides head-tracking and Hans Zimmer's soundscape tuning.

The earphones support six hours of audio with ANC

The Buds Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2R offer 54ms low latency, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, LHDC 4.05/AAC/SBC/LC3 codecs, and Hi-Res Audio. They support Google's Fast Pair for seamless wireless pairing. With ANC enabled, they offer up to six hours of playback per charge and 25 hours of total playback, including additional charges via the case. The Buds Pro 2's case even supports wireless charging.

Which one should you pick?

Both the Buds Pro 2 and Pro 2R have similar features. The former has an edge thanks to support for Spatial Audio with head tracking and wireless charging. If you are an audio enthusiast seeking a more enhanced listening experience with a wider soundstage, go for Buds Pro 2. Otherwise, save money with the Buds Pro 2R which also sounds quite good.